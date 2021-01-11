RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham

The following was released to us by RPSO:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham.

Sierra is a 16-year-old white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Sierra was reported missing from her residence located in the area of the Kelly Land Subdivision. She was last seen on the same date entering a late model white GMC truck.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Sierra, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

