Advertisement

RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham

Sierra Grantham
Sierra Grantham(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By RPSO
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by RPSO:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham.

Sierra is a 16-year-old white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Sierra was reported missing from her residence located in the area of the Kelly Land Subdivision.  She was last seen on the same date entering a late model white GMC truck.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Sierra, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Central Louisiana mourns the loss of Edward Larvadain Jr., a local civil rights icon.
Friends react to the passing of Edward Larvadain Jr.
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Pres. Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

Latest News

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s list
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday
FILE: Tree debris
Public Works Director updates DeRidder residents on debris removal
2021 City Services Survey
City of Natchitoches encourages participation in 2021 City Services Survey