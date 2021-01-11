Strong second half effort advances Saints into divisional round of the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ run to another Super Bowl is off to a strong start after disposing of the Chicago Bears, 21-9.

The Saints will host the Bucs next weekend in the divisional round of the playoffs. New Orleans swept a 2-game regular-season series over Tampa Bay.

Drew Brees threw for two touchdown passes, and Alvin Kamara ran in for the other score.

The Saints found the end zone first in the contest. Brees connected with Michael Thomas for an 11-yard touchdown. Thomas missed the last three games after being on the injured reserve but came back with vengeance on this day.

Brees improvised under pressure for his second TD pass of the afternoon. His 6-yard connection to Latavius Murray in the third quarter, moved the Saints edge to, 14-3.

Brees finished the game going 28-of-39 passing, 265 yards, and two touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.