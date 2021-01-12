Advertisement

City of Alexandria says utility bills are running behind schedule

(City of Alexandria)
By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria says that you can expect a delay on your utility bill.

The city says a combination of factors that include COVID-19 and the recent weather resulted in delays with meter reading. They expect operations to back on schedule soon.

Here is the full statement from the city:

“Due to delays of reading utility meters, mailing of utility bills is currently running behind schedule. Delays in meter readings have been caused by a combination of factors, including weather and COVID-19 issues. We are working to get back on schedule as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customer’s patience.”

Jim Smilie, City of Alexandria

