City of Natchitoches encourages participation in 2021 City Services Survey

By City of Natchitoches
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (City of Natchitoches) - Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. of the City of Natchitoches would like to encourage citizens and business owners to fill out the online 2021 City Services Survey.

The survey asks the public’s opinion about core municipal services including public safety, utilities, parks and recreation, and communications. The feedback from the public on city services is very valuable, and we look forward to participation in the survey.

The 2021 City Services Survey can be completed electronically via the City’s website at www.natchitochesla.gov/content/2021-city-services-survey.

A paper copy of the survey can be picked up from City Hall at 700 Second Street in Natchitoches. Surveys will be accepted through Friday, February 19. For more information, please contact City Hall at (318) 357-3786.

