DeRidder completes removal of construction debris, pickup of vegetative debris still underway

This mountain of debris is from the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur which was too severely damaged by Hurricane Laura to be repaired.(KPLC)
This mountain of debris is from the Brimstone Museum in Sulphur which was too severely damaged by Hurricane Laura to be repaired.(KPLC)
By KPLC Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder has finished removing construction debris, city officials say.

The debris removal company, Graham County Land, is still removing vegetative debris.

“At this time, we would like to let everyone know that if you are still making repairs to your home, the homeowner will be responsible for the debris removal,” DeRidder Publick Works Director Tommy Landry said. “Please speak to your contractor to make sure they take care of any and all debris.”

Landry said weather conditions have slowed the pickup of vegetative debris, but the process is continuing.

“Please keep in mind that once the contractor cleans your area, that is the final pass,” Landry reminded. “We still have a lot to do and progress is slow, but we are moving forward. I’m proud to say that I’m from DeRidder and I hope you are, too. Together, we will make our city a better place to live.”

