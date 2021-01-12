Dr. Holcombe discusses Phase II, vaccine announcements

(KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana will stay in a modified version of Phase 2 until Feb. 10. Also, the Trump administration has issued new guidelines for the coronavirus vaccine, advising states to begin to vaccinate the next tier of priority recipients, including anyone over the age of 65 and anyone with certain health problems. We spoke with Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health about these developments.

