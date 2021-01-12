Advertisement

Hoda Kotb hosting virtual Mardi Gras celebration

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Hoda Kotb attends the 16th annual Woman's Day Red...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Hoda Kotb attends the 16th annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards, in support of women's heart health, at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York. The Today show co-anchor's family has grown. In a telephone call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, the 54-year-old told her colleagues that she has adopted a second child. Hope Catherine joins 2-year-old sister Haley Joy. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)(KY3)
By KALB staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Hoda Kotb is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras with you virtually in a three-night online event called “Mardi Gras for all Y’all” presented by NOLA.com and Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World.

The “Today” show co-anchor is a former resident of New Orleans and often speaks of her love for the city and the Mardi Gras holiday. Kotb expressed her excitement, saying she is “pumped” about the event and hopes to make “everybody happy”.

The virtual event will have all sorts of Carnival entertainment, including musical performances, and unique New Orleans culture.

To learn more about the event, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Edwards announces La. will stay in modified Phase 2 until Feb. 10
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO: Runaway juvenile Sierra Grantham located
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's GDC Forecast
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
PLEDGE KIDS 1/13/21
PLEDGE KIDS 1/13/21
LUNCH KIDS 1/13/21
LUNCH KIDS 1/13/21