Hoda Kotb hosting virtual Mardi Gras celebration

(KALB) - Hoda Kotb is ready to celebrate Mardi Gras with you virtually in a three-night online event called “Mardi Gras for all Y’all” presented by NOLA.com and Blaine Kern’s Mardi Gras World.

The “Today” show co-anchor is a former resident of New Orleans and often speaks of her love for the city and the Mardi Gras holiday. Kotb expressed her excitement, saying she is “pumped” about the event and hopes to make “everybody happy”.

.@hodakotb is hosting a three-night virtual event called “Mardi Gras for all Y’all” starting February 12! pic.twitter.com/xKlqERjwQP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 11, 2021

The virtual event will have all sorts of Carnival entertainment, including musical performances, and unique New Orleans culture.

