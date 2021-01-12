Advertisement

Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana lawmaker from Jefferson Parish has abruptly resigned from his elected position.

The House of Representatives clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday that Republican Rep. Charles Henry submitted his resignation to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder on Monday. The resignation from the 105-member chamber was effective immediately. Henry was elected to the seat in 2019. Previously, he had been chief of staff for Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise. Henry didn’t offer a public statement about his resignation and didn’t return a phone call seeking information.

His brother, Republican state Sen. Cameron Henry, and Schexnayder also didn’t immediately respond to calls for comment.

