LDEQ Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) Secretary Dr. Chuck Brown announced on Tuesday, Jan. 12 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, Brown stated that he has mild symptoms and will be self quarantining for the next ten days while continuing to perform his duties remotely.

“From the onset of the epidemic, we have emphasized mask-wearing and social distancing at the agency, but obviously some fatigue with the strict measures has set in. We will rededicate ourselves to making sure we don’t let our guards down for even an instant. Fortunately, I am a candidate for the monoclonal antibodies and have started receiving treatment,” Brown said. “I encourage anyone who contracts the virus to immediately talk with their physician about this treatment which can help reduce the severity of symptoms. This is a very serious virus, and we should all follow the mitigation measures that we know work. I expect to be able to meet my work obligations from home and hope for a full and quick recovery for myself and the other COVID-19 positive employees at LDEQ,”

LDEQ has recorded 58 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the epidemic of which 32 people have recovered. Fortunately, there have been no COVID related deaths among LEDQ employees. The agency is awaiting updates on the recovery of those who tested positive in mid/late December.

