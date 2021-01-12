LSUA releases secondary logo

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria is excited to announce the release of a new secondary logo to complement its creative assets of the university.

The logo utilizes the fountain, one of the most iconic elements on campus, mixed with a modern, artistic feel.

“The new logo is a breath of fresh air for the university,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “As LSUA quickly becomes one of the premiere university’s in the state, it is imperative that we continue to expand and grow the university brand.”

The fountain was built in 2001 as part of the Plaza Renovation Project. The LSUA Foundation spearheaded this project to create a more attractive space for student functions, now known as the The Quad. The fountain was incorporated to highlight past LSUA donors while also providing the backdrop for the stage/performance area. The walls of the fountain were painted by local artist Leslie Elliotsmith and display the names of individuals and businesses who made substantial contributions to the LSUA Foundation.

Just recently, the university had the fountain restored as part of an ongoing campus beautification initiative.

“The addition of the fountain icon seeks to provide a modern look for a campus rich in history, allowing others to glean a glimpse of the beauty right here on the LSUA campus,” said LSUA Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications, Elizabeth Jonson.

