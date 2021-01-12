Advertisement

Metal detector installed for U.S. House chamber

Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and...
Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they and other federal police forces responded as violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol today, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - House lawmakers will now be required to go through a metal detector security screening before being allowed to enter the chamber.

The new safety protocol announced Tuesday from the acting sergeant-at-arms comes less than a week after protesters loyal to President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol Building. Five people died.

The acting sergeant-at-arms, Timothy P. Blodgett, wrote to House staff: “Effective immediately, all persons, including Members, are required to undergo security screening when entering the House Chamber.”

Previously, members of Congress had almost free roam at the Capitol, able to bypass security screening stations at most entrances to the building.

At the House chamber, there have been Capitol Police officers and civilian door monitors but no screening stations.

Blodgett also told lawmakers that they must wear masks during the COVID-19 crisis and that they face removal from the chamber if they fail to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Edwards announces La. will stay in modified Phase 2 until Feb. 10
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO: Runaway juvenile Sierra Grantham located
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
In this undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Orange County...
NTSB says electric vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege