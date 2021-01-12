Advertisement

Michael Melerine announces candidacy for BESE, District 4

Michael Melerine
Michael Melerine(Michael Melerine campaign)
By Michael Melerine campaign
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (Michael Melerine campaign) - Republican attorney Michael Melerine of Shreveport is announcing his candidacy for the Northwest Louisiana BESE seat, which includes Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, Webster, Bienville, Red River, Natchitoches, Sabine, Vernon, and Winn Parishes.

Michael received a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University in 2010 and law degree from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University in 2013. He has been practicing law with the firm of Seabaugh & Sepulvado, LLC, in Shreveport since 2016. Michael currently lives in Shreveport with his wife, Stacey, and their son, Foster. He is a member of the Louisiana Bar Association, the Shreveport Bar Association, the Louisiana Association of Defense Council, and the Mississippi Bar Association. Michael also serves on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc., Rotary Riverbend-Shreveport, and the Independence Bowl Foundation.

Growing up, Michael’s parents stressed the importance of education. “My parents not only preached the importance of obtaining a good education, but also sacrificed to ensure I could obtain the best education possible.” This lesson stayed with Michael throughout his life and is one of the main reasons he decided to run for BESE.

He believes, “all children, regardless of circumstances, should be given the opportunity to obtain a quality education.” Michael continued, “if we provide our children with a quality education then they will have a chance to succeed, which will, in turn, benefit all of Louisiana for generations to come.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Michael Melerine campaign. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham
Central Louisiana mourns the loss of Edward Larvadain Jr., a local civil rights icon.
Friends react to the passing of Edward Larvadain Jr.
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Pres. Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

Latest News

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s list
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Louisiana topographical map with Gulf of Mexico
Work begins to restore Louisiana island that is home to thousands of brown pelicans
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
LDEQ Secretary tests positive for COVID-19
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
Jefferson Parish Republican abruptly resigns from La. House