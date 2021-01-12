Michael Melerine announces candidacy for BESE, District 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (Michael Melerine campaign) - Republican attorney Michael Melerine of Shreveport is announcing his candidacy for the Northwest Louisiana BESE seat, which includes Caddo, Bossier, Desoto, Webster, Bienville, Red River, Natchitoches, Sabine, Vernon, and Winn Parishes.

Michael received a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University in 2010 and law degree from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University in 2013. He has been practicing law with the firm of Seabaugh & Sepulvado, LLC, in Shreveport since 2016. Michael currently lives in Shreveport with his wife, Stacey, and their son, Foster. He is a member of the Louisiana Bar Association, the Shreveport Bar Association, the Louisiana Association of Defense Council, and the Mississippi Bar Association. Michael also serves on the board of directors for Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc., Rotary Riverbend-Shreveport, and the Independence Bowl Foundation.

Growing up, Michael’s parents stressed the importance of education. “My parents not only preached the importance of obtaining a good education, but also sacrificed to ensure I could obtain the best education possible.” This lesson stayed with Michael throughout his life and is one of the main reasons he decided to run for BESE.

He believes, “all children, regardless of circumstances, should be given the opportunity to obtain a quality education.” Michael continued, “if we provide our children with a quality education then they will have a chance to succeed, which will, in turn, benefit all of Louisiana for generations to come.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Michael Melerine campaign. All rights reserved.