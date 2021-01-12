Parler booted off the internet

(AP) - The social network Parler has been booted off the internet over alleged ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Before the app was banned, hackers made off with an archive of its posts, including any that might have helped organize or document last week’s riot.

Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service early Monday, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online.

The 2-year-old app welcomed a surge of new users and became the No. 1 free app on iPhones late last week, when Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms silenced President Donald Trump’s accounts.

