Advertisement

Pres. Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for the nation’s capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the lead-up to and during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The declaration from Trump comes five days after a group of pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify his defeat to Biden. Five people died.

Trump has spent months stating that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of “last week’s violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump’s emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through Jan. 24.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO seeks assistance locating runaway juvenile, Sierra Grantham
Central Louisiana mourns the loss of Edward Larvadain Jr., a local civil rights icon.
Friends react to the passing of Edward Larvadain Jr.
Winter weather event
Cleco crews to wrap up power restoration in remaining areas Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years