Public Works Director updates DeRidder residents on debris removal

FILE: Tree debris
FILE: Tree debris(KALB)
By City of DeRidder
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DERIDDER, La. (City of DeRidder) - The City of DeRidder’s debris removal contractor, Graham County Land, has finished removing the construction and debris that was in the right-of-way within the city limits, according to Public Works Director Tommy Landry.

“At this time, we would like to let everyone know that if you are still making repairs to your home, the homeowner will be responsible for the debris removal. Please speak to your contractor to make sure they take care of any and all debris,” Landry said.

Graham County Land is still in the process of removing vegetative debris, however. Landry said due to the weather, this process has been slowed, but is continuing.

“Please keep in mind that once the contractor cleans your area, that is the final pass,” Landry reminded.

“We still have a lot to do and progress is slow, but we are moving forward,” he added. “I’m proud to say that I’m from DeRidder and I hope you are, too. Together, we will make our city a better place to live.”

