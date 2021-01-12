Advertisement

Sheriff: Louisiana man attacked relative to kill demon’

Patrick Amos
Patrick Amos(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man charged with attempted murder told investigators he was trying to kill “a demon” when he used a knife to repeatedly slash a relative.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding to a call found Patrick T. Amos, 19, covered in blood and he told them he had just killed a family member.

A news release says the victim had multiple lacerations from a knife but was alive and taken to a hospital Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says Amos later told detectives he and been using methamphetamine and was being “tormented by a demon that was inside the family member” he had tried to kill.

It was not immediately known if Amos had an attorney.

