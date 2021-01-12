Advertisement

Twitter bans 70K+ QAnon accounts since Friday

(Associated Press)
By CNN
Jan. 11, 2021
(CNN) - Twitter has been on an enforcement spree. The social media platform says it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories.

QAnon followers claim all sorts of things, such as politicians and celebrities working with global governments to sexually abuse children and that 5G cellular networks spread COVID-19. None of the group’s theories have ever been proven.

Twitter considers the messages posted to these accounts violations of its terms of service because they can spread violence.

Many users have multiple accounts that were banned.

QAnon followers were widely visible at the protest that turned into a riot and stormed into the Capitol Building last week. Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform two days after that incident.

