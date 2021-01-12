Twitter without Trump tumbles along with other tech shares

(AP) - Shares of social media and other tech companies have tumbled, hit by fallout from the siege on the U.S. Capitol supporters of President Donald Trump.

Twitter’s stock ended the day down 6.4% after the San Francisco company on Friday permanently shut down Trump’s account, @realDonaldTrump, which had 89 million followers.

The social network cited concerns the president would use it for “further incitement of violence.”

There is a growing risk for tech companies, especially those in social media, that Congress will attempt to collar them after last week’s rampage in Washington, D.C.

