Vernon Parish roads safe to drive on according to Sheriff Craft

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The roads in Vernon Parish are safe to drive on once again, according to Sheriff Sam Craft.

On Sunday night, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department asked people to stay off the road during the winter weather mix.

Sheriff Craft says the department did have to respond to a couple of accidents overnight. However, on Monday morning Sheriff Craft said the roads are passable, but he wants people to be safe with another freeze taking place tonight.

“All our roads are passable,” Sheriff Craft said. “And of course, you know it’ll freeze again tonight. So people do need to be aware of that. So if there’s any moisture on the roads, it will freeze over.”

