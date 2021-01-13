Advertisement

Chuck Norris manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland,...
In this Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, actor Chuck Norris stands following a ceremony in Garland, Texas. Norris' manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The manager for actor Chuck Norris says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the Capitol in Washington.

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. But Norris manager Erik Kritzer tells The Associated Press on Tuesday the person in the photo is not Norris.

Kritzer acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but says “Chuck is much more handsome.”

“Walker, Texas Ranger,” in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001.

In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Edwards announces La. will stay in modified Phase 2 until Feb. 10
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
Former waitress files lawsuit against D’Argent Companies
Sierra Grantham
RPSO: Runaway juvenile Sierra Grantham located
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime

Latest News

House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice...
Airbnb to block, cancel DC bookings ahead of inauguration
Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
In this undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Orange County...
NTSB says electric vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege