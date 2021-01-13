Crime Stoppers seeking information on 4 recent homicides in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Crime Stoppers/KALB) - Crime Stoppers needs help solving four homicides in Alexandria, that are currently being investigated by the Alexandria Police Department. If you have any information, you are asked to contact APD.

1. Dec. 22, 2020: 3900-block of Clinton St. at 5:50 p.m.

On Dec. 22, 2020, at approximately 5:50 p.m., officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to a shooting in the 3900-block of Clinton Street. The victim, Cedric Chatman, was found shot and was transported to a local hospital where he died several hours later.

2. Dec. 27, 2020: 4500-block of Lakeside Dr. at 7 p.m.

On Dec. 27, 2020, the Alexandria Police Department responded to Lakeside Drive to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim, Aletta Logan, 23, seated in a vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds.

3. Jan. 5, 2021: 700-block of Palmer St. 6 a.m.

On Jan. 5, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to a 911 call of a female who had been shot on the corner of Palmer Street and 7th Street. The victim, Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, was found in the street. She had an apparent gunshot wound and was deceased upon arrival.

4. Jan. 6, 2021: 2404 Detroit St. at 11:05 p.m.

On Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to a 911 call of a male who had been shot at 2404 Detroit St. The victim, Shermar Nash, was found in the yard of the listed address. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was deceased upon arrival.

