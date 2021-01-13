Advertisement

Doug Liman made the ultimate lockdown movie in lockdown

This image released by HBO Max shows Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in a scene from "Locked...
This image released by HBO Max shows Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in a scene from "Locked Down."(SUSAN.ALLNUTT@BTINTERNET.COM | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - In four months, in the middle of a pandemic and widespread shutdowns, filmmaker Doug Liman and his team wrote, shot and edited a glossy Harrods heist film in London with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The result, “Locked Down,” comes to HBO Max Thursday.

Liman, who is known for high concept thrillers like “The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and “Edge of Tomorrow” says that “Locked Down” could have only been made during the pandemic.

He’s also a filmmaker who thrives on the impossible. Case in point: His next film is literally taking him to space with Tom Cruise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Police Lights
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 4 recent homicides in Alexandria
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

LUNCH KIDS 1/14/21
LUNCH KIDS 1/14/21
PLEDGE KIDS 1/14/21
PLEDGE KIDS 1/14/21
Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Netflix to release a new movie each week this year