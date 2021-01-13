Gray TV White House Correspondent Jon Decker discusses 2nd Trump impeachment

(KALB) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 to impeach President Donald Trump on incitement of insurrection Wednesday, Jan. 13. The issue will now head to the Senate, but we don’t expect that to happen until Jan. 19, just one day before Joe Biden’s inauguration. We spoke with Gray Television White House Correspondent Jon Decker about what we can expect in the coming days in our nation’s capital.

