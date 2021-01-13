Advertisement

Local motivational speaker & barber talks about stopping violence amongst juveniles

By Corey Howard
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Many people want the violence to stop amongst juveniles, and one local barber decided to use his platform as a motivational speaker to confront the issue.

“I had three different people tell me I was more than a barber,” Dwayne Dupar, a barber at Precise Barber Shop in Pineville, said.

Outside of the barbershop, Dupar holds several different titles. He is a coach, mentor, motivational speaker and community activist. On social media, Dupar has more than 1,000 followers and content that promotes peace within the community.

“When you take a gun away from a kid, you have to replace that weapon with something,” Dupar said during one of his social media videos.

In the video, Dupar decided to speak on a subject he knows all too well, especially after one of the kids he used to coach got gunned down on Jan. 6.

“I’m tearing up right now just thinking about it,” Dupar said.

Instead of asking questions about what happened, Dupar came up with answers that he thinks will stop gun violence.

“If we tell the kids to put the guns down, then we have to tell them about what to pick up,” Dupar said. “It has to be replaced with something. I think that’s the part people overlook.”

A couple of customers admitted they learn a lot from Dupar while getting their hair cut.

“I choose the name ‘Difference Maker’ because it’s so easy for each and every one of us to be a difference-maker,” Dupar said.

It’s a message he started pushing nearly 10-years ago and continues to carry to this day.

