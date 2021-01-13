Loss of 228 total vaccine doses reported in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State health officials in Louisiana reported a loss of 228 vaccines total. The update came in a press conference held by Governor John Bel Edwards and representatives from the Louisiana Department of Health Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Six days ago the state acknowledged a loss of 146 doses in total. A power outage in Baton Rouge is blamed for 120 of those losses.

“A little bit of me dies every time we hear about a dose that’s been lost because I know how important these doses are,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state’s Department of Health, last Wednesday. “It really does get at me.”

An explanation for the loss of the 82 vaccines since that update was not provided.

To minimize waste, the state’s health department put measures in place that allow health providers to rush a shot into the arms of a qualified person within hours of it expiring.

The governor told viewers of the press conference to brace themselves for the upcoming weeks.

“They’re just not going to be pretty,” said Edwards.

