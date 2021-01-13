Louisiana College named a ‘Top 30 Christian College’ by national research group

The following was released to us by LC News:

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana College has been named a Top 30 Christian College by BestValueSchools.org, a research and resource group committed to helping prospective students and families find the best colleges and universities that meet their educational needs and maximize the student experience.

Louisiana College President Rick Brewer said he is pleased for the college to be recognized nationally by BestValueSchools.org.

“The Best Value School ranking validates the efforts of LC’s world-class faculty, students and staff,” he said. “We are grateful for this ranking as it demonstrates our commitment to Christ-centered academic excellence, our affordability, our diversity, and our unparalleled commitment to teaching.”

Brewer praised the faculty and staff at LC for this prestigious ranking.

“It is a privilege to serve alongside so many wonderful colleagues and to serve the student body of Louisiana College as we achieve our mission together of preparing graduates and delivering a transformational Christian higher education experience,” he said.

BestValueSchools.org uses tuition costs, graduation rates, student-to-faculty rations and other statistics from the U.S. Department of Education as part of its ranking methodology. Descriptions of campus values and student life are drawn from college websites, student publications and other subjective sources.

