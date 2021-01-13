Louisiana receives major disaster declaration for Zeta

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The White House has approved a major disaster declaration for Louisiana’s destruction from Hurricane Zeta in October.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office announced Tuesday that the declaration was signed by President Donald Trump.

Zeta made landfall Oct. 28 in Lafourche Parish as a Category 3 hurricane.

Households in Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and Terrebonne parishes will be eligible for individual assistance from the federal government under the declaration. Certain parishes also will be able to seek federal reimbursement for debris removal costs and help with repair of disaster-damaged public facilities.

Zeta struck Louisiana after the state already had experienced destruction from two prior hurricanes in 2020.

