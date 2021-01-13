Advertisement

Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6

(AP Images)
By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Many is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 6 near Stoker Loop on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Louisiana State Police said John Anderson, 29, was driving east on HWY 6 around 4 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and hit a tractor-trailer. Another vehicle behind the tractor-trailer was hit by the resulting debris.

Anderson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The other two drivers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

