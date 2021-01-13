Advertisement

Pandemic has imperiled plans to retrieve Titanic’s radio

In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage.
In this April 10, 1912 file photo the Titanic leaves Southampton, England on her maiden voyage.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is threatening a company’s plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.

RMS Titanic Inc. said in a Monday court filing that its revenues plummeted after coronavirus restrictions closed its exhibits of Titanic artifacts.

The firm has since missed a deadline with an admiralty court in Virginia to submit a funding plan for the expedition.

The company has also left open the possibility that it may no longer seek court approval for the undertaking if a plan isn’t submitted soon.

Meanwhile, the United States government says the expedition is barred under federal law.

