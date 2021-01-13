Pandemic has imperiled plans to retrieve Titanic’s radio

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is threatening a company’s plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.

RMS Titanic Inc. said in a Monday court filing that its revenues plummeted after coronavirus restrictions closed its exhibits of Titanic artifacts.

The firm has since missed a deadline with an admiralty court in Virginia to submit a funding plan for the expedition.

The company has also left open the possibility that it may no longer seek court approval for the undertaking if a plan isn’t submitted soon.

Meanwhile, the United States government says the expedition is barred under federal law.

