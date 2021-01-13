Advertisement

President Trump urges end to politically driven violence

By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - President Donald Trump has released another video condemning politically-driven violence in the United States, whether you align yourself with Left or Right.

The president made it clear that no true supporter of his would condone the actions that occurred at U.S. Capitol last week.

Despite the timing of the video release, the president did not mention the U.S. House of Representatives impeaching him for the second time.

