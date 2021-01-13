Advertisement

Tom Hanks heads TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States, with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

The special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 20.

It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.

Traditional activities like the parade and the inaugural balls will be virtual in keeping with crowd size restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

