Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House following the incidents at the U.S. Capitol last week.

He is the only president to be twice impeached. He faced a single charge, “incitement of insurrection” in Wednesday’s vote.

The votes were 232 in favor and 197 against impeachment. Ten Republicans voted in favor and 5 did not vote.

