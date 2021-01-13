Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House following the incidents at the U.S. Capitol last week.

He is the only president to be twice impeached. He faced a single charge, “incitement of insurrection” in Wednesday’s vote.

The votes were 232 in favor and 197 against impeachment. Ten Republicans voted in favor and 5 did not vote.

