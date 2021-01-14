Advertisement

4-H Club student ambassadors share experience

By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The 4-H Junior Livestock Show is right around the corner in Avoyelles Parish. It’s a chance for students to showcase and show off some of their best animals. Like everything else these days, the livestock show looks a little different this year. They’re limiting how many people are inside the Marksville barn.

Student ambassadors like Abigail Deloach and Payton Willis are responsible for making sure people wear masks and social distance.

“It’s just really eye-opening to see what the program really has and the livestock industry itself,” Deloach said. “You get to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of memories. The pledge just states everything that 4-H is. From health, your mind…it’s around the world this club and it just impacts people in a lot of different ways.”

They also help 4-H agents run the livestock show and 4-H members who need assistance with grooming, or any other livestock preparations.

According to ambassadors, 4-H is about community service and learning and experiencing new things.

“Students should join 4-H because it’s a positive role model and they have something for everybody,” Willis said. “If you like fashion and you’re a competitive person, they have competitions for fashion. And I enjoy livestock and they have competitions. It’s a competitive, positive thing for everybody.”

The show is on Jan. 14 thru 16. Deloach and Willis are competing on Jan. 15 to show their dairy cows.

“Leaders like me help with kids who don’t get so many options like we do,” Deloach said. “It’s hard for me to see people who don’t have those options so that’s why I’m an ambassador, so I can help build the program.”

4-H members experience learning by doing.

“It’s very special because I remember being a kid and looking up to the older 4-H people and thinking ‘I want to be just like them,’” Willis said.

4-H teaches student ambassadors lessons.

“Whatever you’re doing, you’re showing your heart out there,” Willis said. “4-H develops you into a smarter, better person.”

Deloach and Willis share a love of raising and showing dairy cows.

“I learned something new each year,” Deloach said. “I joined in fourth grade because my sister always did it and it just looked fun.”

Willis also joined in the fourth grade. The student ambassadors appreciate their agents, volunteers, community and sponsors’ support.

