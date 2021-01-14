Advertisement

Rep. Johnson: Trump probably bears some blame for Capitol incident

By KALB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 13, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House. Republican Congressman Mike Johnson voted against those articles of impeachment. We spoke with Congressman Johnson for insight into his decision. Johnson says the president probably does bear some blame for the incident at the Capitol but also says impeachment was not the right response to it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Police Lights
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 4 recent homicides in Alexandria
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Locals share vaccine distribution concerns
Locals share vaccine distribution concerns
Heath Fountain, lead line mechanic in Pineville, displays the plaque Cleco Power received for...
Cleco Power earns EEI Emergency Response Award for historic efforts to restore service after Hurricane Laura
La. Senators will be next to voice opinions on impeachment
Louisiana senators stay silent as House approves impeachment
Louisiana senators stay silent as House approves impeachment