Rep. Johnson: Trump probably bears some blame for Capitol incident

(KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 13, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House. Republican Congressman Mike Johnson voted against those articles of impeachment. We spoke with Congressman Johnson for insight into his decision. Johnson says the president probably does bear some blame for the incident at the Capitol but also says impeachment was not the right response to it.

