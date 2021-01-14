Advertisement

EPSO looking for person of interest

EPSO is releasing this photo of a person of interest involved in a robbery/battery investigation.
EPSO is releasing this photo of a person of interest involved in a robbery/battery investigation.
By EPSO
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VILLE PLATTE, La. (EPSO) - Evangeline Parish Investigators are releasing the photo of a person of interest involved in a robbery/battery being investigated from last Thursday night.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to the 100th Block of Burkley Street in Ville Platte for a robbery/battery at around 9:30 p.m. on January 7. The victim was robbed of cash money and dragged by the suspect’s vehicle for a short distance before he was able to set himself free. The victim suffered injuries to his lower back, right and left shoulder blades, and his left hand.

This person of interest has not been identified by name, but is known to the victim as “D-man”. Investigators are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the person in the photo. Investigators would like to speak with this person in regards to this incident. He is known to be armed.

If anyone has any information on the person in the photo, such as a name, address, or whereabouts, please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.

Sheriff Charles R Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office are always seeking information on criminal activity and urge the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone, or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person reporting information will remain anonymous.

