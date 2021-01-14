Advertisement

Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District

Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow(Source: ULM)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Julia Letlow, wife of the late U.S. Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, has announced she will run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District seat in the upcoming special election.

Letlow made the announcement on KWCL-FM radio on Jan. 14, 2021.

“Everything in my life and in my marriage has prepared me for this moment. My motivation is the passion Luke and I both shared: to better this region that we called home and to leave it a better place for our children and future generations. We live in one of the most poverty stricken districts in the United States, but God has blessed us with amazing resources: rich soil, the mighty Mississippi, and strong educational institutions - all that can be used to elevate this district out of poverty. I am running to continue the mission Luke started -- to stand up for our Christian values, to fight for our rural agricultural communities, and to deliver real results to move our state forward,” Julia Letlow said in a written statement.

The seat was originally set to be filled by Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. However, he died from COVID-19 complications before he could take office.

Alexandria businesswoman Sandra “Candy” Christophe also announced her run for the seat. The Democrat was among several candidates who vied for the seat in November 2020 when the election to replace outgoing Congressman Ralph Abraham was originally held. Christophe narrowly missed making the December runoff. Louisiana state representative Michael Echols said he is considering a run for the seat as well. Echols said he will only run if Julia Letlow and Ralph Abraham decide not to run.

The special election called by Gov. John Bell Edwards will be held on March 20, 2021. Qualifying for the election begins on January 20, 2021.

