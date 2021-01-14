Advertisement

LC Lady Wildcats postpone two more games for quarantine

The Louisiana College Wildcats women’s basketball team announced via Twitter that they will...
The Louisiana College Wildcats women’s basketball team announced via Twitter that they will postpone two more American Southwest Conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.(Credit: Darrell Brown/LC Sports Information)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats women’s basketball team announced via Twitter that they will postpone two more American Southwest Conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.

This week’s games include the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia University-Texas.

The Lady Wildcats were quarantined due to contact tracing before the Howard Payne matchup scheduled for Jan. 7.

LC will now return to action Thursday, Jan. 21 at H.O. West Fieldhouse against UT Dallas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Police Lights
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 4 recent homicides in Alexandria
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

The Southwestern Athletic Conference completes Day One of their virtual media day.
SWAC kicks off day one of the 2021 virtual media day
Larry Owens (left) produced his first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and...
Men’s Basketball -- Little things prove the difference as Demons fall to Nicholls
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
LSU QB talk heats up in January
LSU forward Trendon Watford (2)
LSU flexes its muscle in 92-76 win over Arkansas