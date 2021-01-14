LC Lady Wildcats postpone two more games for quarantine

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Wildcats women’s basketball team announced via Twitter that they will postpone two more American Southwest Conference games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 protocols, our games this week have been postponed. — LC Women's BB (@LC_WBB) January 13, 2021

This week’s games include the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Concordia University-Texas.

The Lady Wildcats were quarantined due to contact tracing before the Howard Payne matchup scheduled for Jan. 7.

LC will now return to action Thursday, Jan. 21 at H.O. West Fieldhouse against UT Dallas.

