Louisiana senators remain silent as House votes to impeach Trump

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After the historic move to impeach the president for the second time in the House, it’s still unclear exactly what will happen in the Senate.

Both of Louisiana’s senators have remained silent on the matter.

“I think this is more based on political expediency, rather than any rational analysis of the issues,” Dillard University Political Analyst Robert Collins said.

In a red state where Trump won by nearly 400,000 votes, Collins says most of the delegation probably won’t speak out against their voters.

“The reason why they haven’t come out strong pro-Trump either is because they’re not sure how this is all going to shake out, so I suspect they’re going to be studying poll numbers over the next couple of weeks,” Collins said.

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment, but he has been vocal on national platforms in opposition of the impeachment. During Wednesday’s hearing, he took to the House floor.

“I oppose this rushed impeachment brought forward without a single hearing, and by the way, the Senate will not even take this up until President Trump is out of office,” Scalise said.

Republican Congressmen Clay Higgins and Mike Johnson also came out on Twitter with similar sentiments the impeachment would cause more division.

Representative Garret Graves has remained silent and has not responded to questions.

Richmond was the only Louisiana representative that voted for impeachment.

“Some of my colleagues, some of which may well be co-conspirators in their latest attempt to placate and please this unfit president suggest that we shouldn’t punish Trump for his actions in order to unify the country. That is the climax of foolishness,” Richmond said on the House floor.

As this moves to the Senate, we still don’t know where the two Republican senators Cassidy and John Kennedy stand.

Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman points out 10 Republican representatives crossed the aisle to impeach the president Wednesday.

“There’s already upwards of half a dozen senators indicating they’re likely to convict based upon the evidence already presented and the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Trump’s staunchest ally, is saying I’m undecided, I’m going to wait and see the evidence,” Sherman said. “That sends a really shocking message to his party.”

FOX 8 has repeatedly reached out since the riot to these lawmakers with questions. Only Cassidy and Higgins have responded to us in that time period. However, no answer from Cassidy on where he stands with impeachment.

