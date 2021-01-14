Advertisement

LSU flexes its muscle in 92-76 win over Arkansas

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2)
LSU forward Trendon Watford (2)(Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics))
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU used a 26-2 run to jump out to a 31-point lead in the first half and all five starters scored in double figures in a win over Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in the PMAC.

The Tigers (9-2, 4-1 SEC) went on to a 92-76 win over Arkansas (10-3, 2-3 SEC).

Trendon Watford finished with a double-double on a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. Watford was also 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Since shooting a woeful 3-of-10 from the charity stripe on Jan. 6 against Georgia, Watford has been 9-of-9 on free throws.

Darius Days had another double-double with 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Cam Thomas, coming off an ankle injury against Ole Miss, added 17 points. Javonte Smart chipped in 13 points and dished out five assists.

LSU shot 52% from the field and 37% on 3-pointers.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Police Lights
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 4 recent homicides in Alexandria
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP...
Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

The Southwestern Athletic Conference completes Day One of their virtual media day.
SWAC kicks off day one of the 2021 virtual media day
Larry Owens (left) produced his first double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and...
Men’s Basketball -- Little things prove the difference as Demons fall to Nicholls
The Louisiana College Wildcats women’s basketball team announced via Twitter that they will...
LC Lady Wildcats postpone two more games for quarantine
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
LSU QB talk heats up in January