LSU flexes its muscle in 92-76 win over Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU used a 26-2 run to jump out to a 31-point lead in the first half and all five starters scored in double figures in a win over Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in the PMAC.

The Tigers (9-2, 4-1 SEC) went on to a 92-76 win over Arkansas (10-3, 2-3 SEC).

Trendon Watford finished with a double-double on a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds. Watford was also 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Since shooting a woeful 3-of-10 from the charity stripe on Jan. 6 against Georgia, Watford has been 9-of-9 on free throws.

Darius Days had another double-double with 18 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Cam Thomas, coming off an ankle injury against Ole Miss, added 17 points. Javonte Smart chipped in 13 points and dished out five assists.

LSU shot 52% from the field and 37% on 3-pointers.

More to come.

