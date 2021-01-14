Advertisement

LSU QB talk heats up in January

The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, September 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)(Jonathan Bachman | AP)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s only January, no games for at least eight months, but LSU quarterback talk was front and center. The big question, who will start for the Tigers. Myles Brennan, TJ Finley, Max Johnson, or incoming freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

“It’s very interesting. Obviously it’s a new offense. I need to talk to Jake, we need to make some decisions there. But those decisions are we’re not ready to announce that. Obviously somebody is going to have to take the first snap, but it’s always going to be a competition. It’s always going to be the best guy that plays,” said Ed Orgeron.

New LSU offensive coordinator, Jake Peetz, weighed in on all the QB’s best attributes.

“Max is a guy, you’re right, he can move. He has some mobility to him. But if you look at his calmness and his footwork in the pocket. This guy can play pro-style football. This guy can play in the pocket, he can sling it. We can do some different things, moving it. I would say the same thing for Brennan. He can move the pocket, he has very good balance. He’s a guy that can sling it, I like his lower half. Then you have TJ. TJ is a big a man now. We were talking earlier today. Seeing him for the first time reminded me a lot of when I first came to Carolina and seeing Cam Newton. These are big men. Then we have Garrett Nussmeier. Garrett tore up 6A football in the state of Texas. He’s a guy that is extremely competitive. Just like all these guys are extremely competitive,” said LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

Brennan missed the final seven games of the season with a torn abdomen, but he should be ready to roll once spring football comes around.

