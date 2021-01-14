Advertisement

LSUA women’s basketball game postponed due to positive COVID test in Jarvis Christian program

The LSUA General women’s basketball team is slated to play their second game of the season on...
The LSUA General women’s basketball team is slated to play their second game of the season on the road against the Loyola Wolf Pack.(Source: LSUA Sports Information)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Generals can’t catch a break.

The LSUA Women’s Basketball program has canceled both games against Jarvis Christian due to one or more members from the Jarvis Christian program testing positive for COVID-19.

That game is set to

The Lady Generals will return back to action at the Fort on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Police Lights
Crime Stoppers seeking information on 4 recent homicides in Alexandria
Man from Many killed in three-vehicle crash on HWY 6
Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow announces run for 5th Congressional District
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Ethan Christman
Tioga’s Christman commits to Louisiana College
ASH tight end Shield Taylor
ASH’s Shield Taylor makes Max Preps All-Louisiana First Team
Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. attacking the rim for a bucket vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday night.
Wildcats Rally Again but Fall Short at UMHB
LSU head coach Nikki Fargas during a game at the PMAC on January 14, 2021, in Baton Rouge,...
LSU upsets previously unbeaten No. 7 Texas A&M in OT
On Thursday Jan. 14, Pineville announced former Tioga defensive coordinator Bryant Bell as the...
Former Tioga DC Bryant Bell hired as new Pineville head football coach