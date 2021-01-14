LSUA women’s basketball game postponed due to positive COVID test in Jarvis Christian program
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Lady Generals can’t catch a break.
The LSUA Women’s Basketball program has canceled both games against Jarvis Christian due to one or more members from the Jarvis Christian program testing positive for COVID-19.
The Lady Generals will return back to action at the Fort on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.
