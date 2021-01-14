Advertisement

Netflix to release a new movie each week this year

(AP Images)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(CNN) - Netflix is determined to make 2021 better than 2020. No...not with more “Tiger King,” but with “more” in general.

The streaming giant says it will release a new movie every week of the year.

They’re promising top artists and a star-studded lineup with some Hollywood favorites like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

With COVID-19 forcing theaters around the country to close, a number of production companies are sending new films straight to streaming and Netflix is helping make it happen.

List of movies coming soon to Netflix

January

  • Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)
  • Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)
  • The White Tiger (Jan. 22)
  • Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)**
  • Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)
  • The Dig (Jan. 29)

February

  • Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
  • I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)

March

  • Moxie (March 3)
  • YES DAY (March 12)

No release date yet

  • 8 Rue de l’Humanité
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • A Castle for Christmas
  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Army of the Dead
  • Awake
  • A Week Away
  • A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
  • Back to the OutbackBad Trip
  • Beauty
  • Blonde
  • Blood Red Sky
  • Bombay Rose
  • Beckett
  • Bruised
  • Concrete Cowboy
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Double Dad
  • Escape from Spiderhead
  • Fear Street Trilogy
  • Fever Dream
  • Fuimos Canciones
  • Intrusion
  • Kate
  • Love Hard
  • Monster
  • Munich
  • Nightbooks
  • Night Teeth
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • O2
  • Red Notice
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Robin Robin
  • Skater Girl
  • Stowaway
  • Sweet Girl
  • The Guilty
  • The Hand of God
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Kissing Booth 3
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover
  • The Last Mercenary
  • The Loud House Movie
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Princess Switch 3
  • There’s Someone Inside Your House
  • The Starling
  • The Swarm
  • The Woman in the Window
  • Things Heard and Seen
  • Thunder Force
  • tick, tick...BOOM!
  • To All The Boys: Always and Forever
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
  • Untitled Alexandre Moratto
  • Untitled Graham King
  • Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
  • Wish Dragon

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource and Netflix. All rights reserved.

