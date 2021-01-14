Netflix to release a new movie each week this year
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(CNN) - Netflix is determined to make 2021 better than 2020. No...not with more “Tiger King,” but with “more” in general.
The streaming giant says it will release a new movie every week of the year.
They’re promising top artists and a star-studded lineup with some Hollywood favorites like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.
With COVID-19 forcing theaters around the country to close, a number of production companies are sending new films straight to streaming and Netflix is helping make it happen.
List of movies coming soon to Netflix
January
- Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)
- Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)
- The White Tiger (Jan. 22)
- Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)**
- Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)
- The Dig (Jan. 29)
February
- Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)
- I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)
March
- Moxie (March 3)
- YES DAY (March 12)
No release date yet
- 8 Rue de l’Humanité
- A Boy Called Christmas
- A Castle for Christmas
- Afterlife of the Party
- Army of the Dead
- Awake
- A Week Away
- A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
- Back to the OutbackBad Trip
- Beauty
- Blonde
- Blood Red Sky
- Bombay Rose
- Beckett
- Bruised
- Concrete Cowboy
- Don’t Look Up
- Double Dad
- Escape from Spiderhead
- Fear Street Trilogy
- Fever Dream
- Fuimos Canciones
- Intrusion
- Kate
- Love Hard
- Monster
- Munich
- Nightbooks
- Night Teeth
- No One Gets Out Alive
- O2
- Red Notice
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Robin Robin
- Skater Girl
- Stowaway
- Sweet Girl
- The Guilty
- The Hand of God
- The Harder They Fall
- The Kissing Booth 3
- The Last Letter from Your Lover
- The Last Mercenary
- The Loud House Movie
- The Power of the Dog
- The Princess Switch 3
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
- The Starling
- The Swarm
- The Woman in the Window
- Things Heard and Seen
- Thunder Force
- tick, tick...BOOM!
- To All The Boys: Always and Forever
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
- Untitled Alexandre Moratto
- Untitled Graham King
- Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
- Wish Dragon
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource and Netflix. All rights reserved.