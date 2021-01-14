Netflix to release a new movie each week this year

(CNN) - Netflix is determined to make 2021 better than 2020. No...not with more “Tiger King,” but with “more” in general.

The streaming giant says it will release a new movie every week of the year.

They’re promising top artists and a star-studded lineup with some Hollywood favorites like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

With COVID-19 forcing theaters around the country to close, a number of production companies are sending new films straight to streaming and Netflix is helping make it happen.

List of movies coming soon to Netflix

January

Pieces of a Woman (Jan. 7)

Outside the Wire (Jan. 15)

The White Tiger (Jan. 22)

Penguin Bloom (Jan. 27)**

Finding ‘Ohana (Jan. 29)

The Dig (Jan. 29)

February

Malcolm & Marie (Feb. 5)

I Care A Lot (Feb. 19)

March

Moxie (March 3)

YES DAY (March 12)

No release date yet

8 Rue de l’Humanité

A Boy Called Christmas

A Castle for Christmas

Afterlife of the Party

Army of the Dead

Awake

A Week Away

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the OutbackBad Trip

Beauty

Blonde

Blood Red Sky

Bombay Rose

Beckett

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

Escape from Spiderhead

Fear Street Trilogy

Fever Dream

Fuimos Canciones

Intrusion

Kate

Love Hard

Monster

Munich

Nightbooks

Night Teeth

No One Gets Out Alive

O2

Red Notice

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Stowaway

Sweet Girl

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Harder They Fall

The Kissing Booth 3

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Last Mercenary

The Loud House Movie

The Power of the Dog

The Princess Switch 3

There’s Someone Inside Your House

The Starling

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

Things Heard and Seen

Thunder Force

tick, tick...BOOM!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Untitled Alexandre Moratto

Untitled Graham King

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

Wish Dragon

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource and Netflix. All rights reserved.