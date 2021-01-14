Advertisement

Officials find no ‘substantiated threat to life’ regarding planned protests in Louisiana

Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several law enforcement agencies in Louisiana, including the FBI, say they have found “no specific and substantiated threat to life or property” regarding the State Capitol or other government buildings.

Officials say they are working closely to coordinate security protocols, ensure safety for protestors, staff, and the community.

“Agencies will continually monitor for potential security concerns and provide timely notification should this change,” officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon. “All agencies remain steadfast in our mission to protect our citizens and respect those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights, including the right to peacefully protest. Criminal activity, the destruction of property, and the intentional incitement of violence prevents others from peacefully expressing their First Amendment rights and will not be tolerated.”

Citizens are urged to report suspicious or suspected criminal activity by calling 911.

