Rainbow trout now stocked at Forts Randolph and Buhlow State Historic Site

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released rainbow trout into Forts Randolph and Buhlow State Historic Site in Pineville on Thursday. The fish were released as part of the LDWF’s first stocking of the newest “Get Out and Fish!” site, one of 16 fisheries in the state to receive the trout.

The cool weather in the winter months allows LDWF to stock local ponds and lakes with cold-water fish that are not native to this area of the United States, such as the rainbow trout.

“It’s something most people aren’t familiar with, and it just encourages people to get out and use these sites that we’re spending a lot of, you know, time and money and energy stocking,” said Christopher Conner, biologist for LDWF’s fisheries outreach. “We really want to make them sites that people don’t have to, like I said, drive 30 minutes or an hour to go to, and they can have a spot within their community to catch quality fish.”

This species is considered invasive, so fisheries have to be careful when they stock them. However, when waters warm up, the fish that are not caught during the winter months will die off and not pose a threat to the native ecosystem.

Anglers are encouraged to keep their catch to harvest the trout before temperatures begin to rise.

Residents ages 16 and older who want to take advantage of the unique fishing experience must possess a Louisiana fishing license. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.

Programs like “Get Out and Fish!” contribute to conservation efforts across the state. For example, when anglers purchase a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.

Get Out and Fish! is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fish resources.

For additional stocking information, including specific locations and the stocking schedule

For more information, contact Heather David at hdavid@wlf.la.gov.

