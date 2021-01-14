SWAC kicks off day one of the 2021 virtual media day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference hosted their annual media day virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to kick off the 2021 football season.
SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland started the event, and six of the coaches in the league followed to speak with the media.
The list is as follows:
- Alabama A&M - Connell Maynor
- Alabama State - Donald Hill-Eley
- Alcorn State - Fred McNair
- Grambling State - Broderick Fobbs
- Jackson State - Deion Sanders
Day two will resume on Tuesday, January 14 as follows:
- Mississippi Valley State - Vincent Dancy
- Prairie View A&M - Eric Dooley
- Southern - Dawson Odums
- Texas Southern - Clarence McKinney
- Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Doc Gamble
