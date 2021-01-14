SWAC kicks off day one of the 2021 virtual media day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference hosted their annual media day virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to kick off the 2021 football season.

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland started the event, and six of the coaches in the league followed to speak with the media.

The list is as follows:

Alabama A&M - Connell Maynor

Alabama State - Donald Hill-Eley

Alcorn State - Fred McNair

Grambling State - Broderick Fobbs

Jackson State - Deion Sanders

Day two will resume on Tuesday, January 14 as follows:

Mississippi Valley State - Vincent Dancy

Prairie View A&M - Eric Dooley

Southern - Dawson Odums

Texas Southern - Clarence McKinney

Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Doc Gamble

