Woodworth Shooting Range to be open Thursday-Sunday beginning Jan. 28

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
By LDWF
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(LDWF) - The Woodworth Shooting Range located on the Alexander State Forest Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will open four days a week beginning Jan. 28, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced. The range will be open most weeks from Thursday-Sunday.

The range is located at the Woodworth Education Center at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth.

LDWF Hunter Education staff and Volunteer Range Safety Officers are proud to provide a safe environment for the public to enjoy shooting sports. Users are reminded to read and follow all posted range safety rules at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shooting-ranges.

The range is subject to closure for LDWF events and holidays. Users can find the most up to date range information at our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/woodworthshootingrange/.

For more information, contact Kyle Reed at kreed@wlf.la.gov or 318-484-2276.

