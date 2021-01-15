Advertisement

1,000 free seedlings given to the public for Arbor Day

By Ben Gauthier and Brooke Buford
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Forestry Association celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by giving away 1,000 seedlings.

It’s a tradition every year and this year there was a selection of American Elm, Dogwood, and two species of Oak - Black Oak and Water Oak.

They say January is actually the best time to plant trees in Louisiana. More than 15 million acres of forest are spread across the state, which is about half the state!

The forestry association says planting a tree is a great tradition for a family.

The trees were provided by ArborGen SuperTree Nursery.

