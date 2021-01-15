Advertisement

ASH’s Shield Taylor makes Max Preps All-Louisiana First Team

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High Trojans are still reaping success from the Class 5A State Championship run.

Stanford University commit Shield Taylor was spotted in the Max Preps All-Louisiana First Team list for the 2020 season.

Taylor was a key force in the ASH Trojan offense, proving his ability to block, run routes like a receiver and his ability to score in the red zone.

He finished the season with nine catches for 90 yards and one touchdown.

