Bench warrant issued after suspect in 2020 battery of officer at hospital doesn’t show

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Judge Greg Beard issued a bench warrant Friday for Johnathan Rhodes, 21 of Pineville, after he didn’t show for his arraignment in the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Rhodes is charged with second degree battery and resisting an officer with force or violence after a June 2020 incident outside Rapides Regional Medical Center in which an Alexandria Police officer, Cpl. Adam Dupuy, was hit multiple times and knocked unconscious.

According to the police department, the incident happened after Dupuy observed a group of people in a vehicle near the hospital entrance playing loud music. Police said Dupuy requested that they turn down the music. The group initially complied, however when the Dupuy left the area, they resumed playing loud music. Dupuy returned and instructed them to leave the property or face possible arrest.

A short time later, the Dupuy observed the suspects back on hospital property at the entrance to the emergency room. At that time, the investigators said he advised the suspects they were being arrested for remaining after forbidden.

A body camera video, released by the City of Alexandria in July 2020, shows Dupuy handcuffing one suspect and then a struggle ensue when he tried to arrest Rhodes. The City of Alexandria has maintained that Dupuy put his palm on the side of Rhodes’ head, but claim he didn’t pull his hair. Rhodes is seen in the video punching Dupuy, knocking him unconscious. Mayor Jeff Hall and then-Chief Jerrod King both backed Dupuy at a press conference in July.

Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court records reflect that Rhodes, or an attorney representing him, didn’t show up Friday for a scheduled arraignment. Judge Greg Beard issued a warrant for contempt of court. Bond is set at $1,500.

The state was represented by Cheryl Carter. An attorney for Rhodes is not listed.

