Cleco Power earns EEI Emergency Response Award for historic efforts to restore service after Hurricane Laura

The following was released to us by Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. - On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Cleco Power with the 2020 Emergency Response Award for its response to Hurricane Laura, the most powerful storm to hit Louisiana since 1856.

The Emergency Response Award is given to select EEI member companies in recognition of their recovery and assistance efforts following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s virtual Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting.

“We experienced a record-setting hurricane season in the midst of a global health pandemic, and it’s an honor to dedicate this award to the Cleco team for their unwavering efforts, to the workers from across the country who helped us repair our damaged system and restore power, to our customers for their support and patience and everyone in between,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco Corporate Holdings.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm. It was stronger than Hurricanes Rita, Gustav and Katrina and left half of Cleco Power’s 288,000 customers without power, as it tore a path through the entire state.

“Over the past year, many of our nation’s electric companies and their customers have endured historic storms and wildfires and other significant weather-related events,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Working around-the-clock to restore power safely and quickly to customers and deploying mutual assistance crews to support impacted companies are hallmarks of the electric power industry. When disasters strike, impacted and neighboring electric companies are quick to assess damage and to respond and assist with restoration. I congratulate and applaud Cleco Power for demonstrating continued commitment to the customers and to the communities it serves. In the midst of a global pandemic and often in the most hazardous of conditions, Cleco Power and its frontline employees worked around-the-clock to restore service safely and quickly and is exceptionally deserving of this prestigious award.”

EEI has recognized Cleco with 24 awards since the program’s inception in 1998, earning 13 Emergency Response Awards and 11 Emergency Assistance Awards.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Cleco. All rights reserved.